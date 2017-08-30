Catherine Neilan

The former Conservative leader William Hague has said Britain will get a worse deal when it leaves the EU because of the result of the general election.

During an interview with Radio5 Live, Lord Hague said the government's position had been "weakened" by the upset, in which Theresa May lost her already slim majority and retained power only through a deal with the DUP.

He said:

[The EU] know that the result of the British election weakened the British government’s negotiating position. It absolutely did. Of course [Theresa May is] not in anything like as strong a position as if she’d won a majority of 60 or 100 or whatever it might have been in the House of Commons. So Britain will get a worse deal as a result of the election. I think there is no question about that.

That means Brexit will be “softer than it might have been”, and Britain will end up having to pay more in the divorce bill, Hague claimed.

Is it going to be a difficult negotiation? Yes it is… There’s going to be big bust ups. Nobody should think there’s some smooth process by which you bring this about. We’ll end up having to pay more. We’ll pay a bigger price for leaving, I think, because of the uncertainties of the election result.

Hague went on to admit the campaign had been “pretty poor”, although insisted the result was a mistake made "by the people of this country".

He said: