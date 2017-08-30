Courtney Goldsmith

Shares in Amphion Innovations slipped more than seven per cent today after it sold a chunk of its partner company Motif Bio.

The Alternative Investment Market-listed firm reduced its stake in Motif Bio, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, with the sale of 1.7m shares. The company now owns around 41.5m ordinary shares, or a 15.8 per cent stake.

Shares in Amphion, which develops medical, life science and technology businesses, fell 7.69 per cent to 1.5p in afternoon trading. Shares in London-listed Motif Bio were down just 0.94 per cent at 26.5p.

The share sale was made in partial repayment to the loan facility it had previously announced in June.

Amphion had drawn down $6.15m (£4.76m) under the facility up to June 2017, using certain assets as collateral. It used the capital to support the development of its seven partner companies, which will in turn enhance the asset value of the company.

If not modified, the facility will be due for final payment by December 2017, but the firm said discussions are cointinuing with the lender over rescheduling the remaining amounts due.

"Our confidence in the future of Motif Bio remains high and we will endeavour to minimise the further reduction of the size of our holding," the firm said.

