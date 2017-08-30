Alys Key

Upgrades to the Central Line are set to increase capacity and reduce delays on one of London's busiest services.

London Underground has awarded a £112.1m contract to Bombardier to add new motors and traction control to TfL's fleet of trains, using its MITRAC systems.

It is hoped this will mean fewer trains end up in need of repair, improving service on the line. The work commences today and runs until 2024.

In 2015, City A.M. revealed that the Central Line was London's most delayed service.

"We are making a number of improvements to reduce delays and make the line more reliable for our customers," said Mark Wild, managing director of London Underground.

"Installing new motors is one of the most important parts of this work, and will mean we can deliver a more reliable service to our customers, which will in turn boost capacity.”

Richard Hunter, UK Managing Director of Bombardier Transportation commented, “This important contract win is testament to the significant improvements in energy consumption, reliability and performance of our MITRAC systems."

The project will be based at Bombardier's Swedish site, while installation of new motors in the first two trains will take place in Derby. Bombardier is also set to provide maintenance.

