Joe Hall

Chelsea have been left empty-handed in late moves for Everton's Ross Barkley and Arsenal's Alex-Oxlade Chamberlain after failing to secure the signature of either Englishman.

With only a day remaining of the transfer window, Arsenal's Oxlade-Chamberlain appeared to be set for Stamford Bridge after the Gunners accepted a £35m bid from their London rivals.

Yet the versatile midfielder has turned down the Blues in favour of a potential move to Liverpool.

Meanwhile Everton have rejected a £25m move from Chelsea for Barkley, who like Oxlade-Chamberlain has only a year remaining on his current contract.

Barkley has not featured for Ronald Koeman's team this season and his manager has said that the club "100%" expects him to leave in pursuit of "another challenge".

Yet Chelsea's £25m bid is well below Everton's £50m valuation of the England international who is also a target of Tottenham Hotspur.

Before the transfer window shuts at 11pm tomorrow night, Chelsea could also make a move for Leicester's Danny Drinkwater who has handed in a transfer request following interest from the Premier League club.

The centre-midfielder who formed a formidable partnership with Chelsea's N'Golo Kante at Leicester is believed to be valued at over £30m by the Foxes.