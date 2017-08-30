Alys Key

Pret a Manger has signed a franchise deal for several campus cafes in the US as it gears up for a float on the New York Stock Exchange.

Three outlets will open at universities over the next month as the food and coffee chain partners with Bon Apetit Management, which operates more than 1,000 cafes in 33 states for various corporations and institutions.

“Choosing the right partners is important for Pret and we really admire Bon Appetit’s values and operational strengths,” said Jo Brett, Pret’s U.S. President.

Bon Appétit CEO, Fedele Bauccio added, “I have long admired Pret for its fresh, flavorful menu items that can be enjoyed quickly on the go. In addition, Pret’s culinary and sourcing standards align closely with Bon Appétit’s, which will make us a great team.”

American college students are set to get a taste of Pret favourites including the balsamic chicken and avocado sandwich and the mediterranean mezze sald.

Two branches opened on Monday at the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania and another will follow at the University of Chicago on 14 September.

“Our menu of freshly-made food to go is perfect for students juggling a busy academic lifestyle, and I’m sure our organic coffee will also be very popular on campus, said Brett.

"Pret is a natural choice for students looking for fresh and nutritious food and we hope that these three new university shops are the first of many.”

The move marks another step as Pret weighs up a float in the US, establishing its first stores in Philadelphia and tapping into a new market of students.

