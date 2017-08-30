Co-op Group pushes Sainsbury's aside as it advances talks with Nisa

Courtney Goldsmith

The Co-op Group has swooped in to top Sainsbury's in the battle for convenience chain Nisa.

After positive discussions over recent weeks, Nisa chairman Peter Hartley today said it had granted Co-op a period of exclusivity.

Hartley said Co-op had confirmed, subject to further due diligence, its intention to move forward as quickly as possible to finalise the transaction.

"The Co-op is willing to incur costs on its own account to do this," Hartley said in a statement to shareholders.

Sainsbury's had paused discussions with Nisa earlier this month as it waited for the result of the competition watchdog's report into Tesco's takeover of Booker.

Co-op said key elements of the discussion were ongoing, and it will continue to focus on resolving them in a satisfactory manner for shareholders.

Hartley said Co-op could be in a position to make a final offer for Nisa following the period of exclusive due diligence.

He said:

Thereafter, and subject to the results of the due diligence, it is anticipated that the Co-op could be in a position to make a final offer to the members for your consideration. Should an offer of merit emerge from this process, it will be for you, the members, to decide on whether to accept it. However, it is important to stress, that there is no guarantee that an offer will be forthcoming.

It emerged Sainsbury's was considering a takeover bid for Nisa earlier this year, and Nisa chose the supermarket chain as the preferred bidder over Co-op, believing it would offer the best deal for its members.

Any deal will have to gain at least 50 per cent approval from Nisa's shopkeeper members.

Read more: Why Sainsbury’s has added Nisa to its shopping basket