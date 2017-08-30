These are the top five questions Londoners are too afraid to ask their boss

Courtney Goldsmith

There's nothing more nerve-wracking than confronting your boss, but where do Londoners draw the line?

A new study has found one in four London professionals were just too afraid to ask their employer certain questions.

Well over half of respondents said their most-dreaded question was whether they could have a pay rise, but asking for a promotion also had a number of Brits sweating, according to job website CV Library.

These are the top five questions London professionals hate asking

Rank Question Percentage 1. Can I have a pay rise? 68.9 per cent 2. Can I have a promotion? 41.9 per cent 3. Can I take some time off? 37.8 per cent 4. Can I work more flexible hours? 33.8 per cent 5. Can you help me with a task? 31.1 per cent

Over half of workers in London (54.7 per cent) said they don't mind asking difficult questions once they feel more comfortable with their boss, which for the majority takes around a month.

For one in four, it took as little as a week to feel comfortable with the boss, but one in ten said they would never be at ease.

"There’s a fine line between being too passive, and too aggressive when it comes to approaching your boss about pay rises or promotions. In an ideal workplace an employer will create a culture where you feel comfortable enough to ask them anything, but even in these circumstances matters of money or flexible working can feel a little awkward," said Lee Biggins, founder and managing director of CV Library.

Biggins added:

If you feel you rightly deserve that promotion or whatever it is you’re asking for (hopefully your boss will have noticed anyway!), then you should not be afraid to pose the question. However, be sure to approach the subject carefully and professionally; bowling in and demanding everything under the sun isn’t likely to be received well.

