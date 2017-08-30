Courtney Goldsmith

The energy industry watchdog is looking to reduce costs of a proposed £840m upgrade to the high-voltage grid needed to connect to the new Hinkley Point C nuclear power station.

Ofgem said costs from National Grid's original proposal in March could be reduced by around 20 per cent, particularly in respect to the treatment of how severe weather could delay the upgrade.

The regulator also aims to increase potential savings to customers by introducing competition.

Ofgem said it could have National Grid put the financing, construction and operation of the infrastructure upgrade out to competitive tender for a third-party. Alternatively, it could estimate National Grid’s revenue for building and operating the infrastructure based on if the upgrade had been tendered on a fully competitive basis.

A consultation was launched on these options today, as well as the proposed costs for the upgrade.

Ofgem will make its final decision on whether the upgrade is needed and how it should be delivered by the end of this year, while a decision on what costs will be allowed for the upgrade would be made in late 2018 or early 2019.

