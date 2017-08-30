Dunelm chief executive John Browett steps down

Emma Haslett

John Browett, the chief executive of homewares retailer Dunelm, will step down with immediate effect after two years in the job, the company said today.

In a statement this morning Dunelm said Browett is departing for personal reasons. Will Adderley, the company's deputy chairman, and Keith Down, its chief financial officer, will "provide interim executive leadership" during its search for his replacement, it added.

"Dunelm has made good progress over the last two years during John's tenure, however the next phase of growth requires different leadership," it added.

In July the company reported a 3.8 per cent rise in sales in the final quarter of last year, while it expected profits of between £109m and £111m. However, it added that sales had not met expectations after a slow Easter.

Today the company said trading for the first two months of the new financial year had started well, with an "encouraging like-for-like sales performance."

"I would like to thank John for his contribution to the business and the strategic progress made under his leadership, most notably the exciting acquisition of Worldstores," said chairman Andy Harrison.

"I am pleased to have led the development of Dunelm over the last few years and feel that we have achieved much in a challenging retail environment. It is, however, time to move onto a new challenge, and I am looking forward to the next chapter of my career," Browett added.

