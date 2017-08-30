Emma Haslett

Admittedly it was the worst-kept secret in tech, but now Uber has confirmed it has hired Expedia boss Dara Khosrowshahi as its new chief executive, who will start work tomorrow.

In a blog post this morning it said its board had voted unanimously to appoint Khosrowshahi, who has been chief executive of Expedia since 2005.

The hiring follows a three-month period without a boss for Uber, the world's largest private company.

Among Khosrowshahi's first orders of business will be hiring a new chief financial officer, a new chief operating officer, a new chief marketing officer and a new president, after all the incumbents stepped down (or were kicked out) during a tumultuous year in which founder Travis Kalanick was ousted over a sexism row.

Today Uber said: "We’re really fortunate to gain a leader with Dara’s experience, talent and vision.

"The board and the executive leadership team are confident that Dara is the best person to lead Uber into the future building world-class products, transforming cities, and adding value to the lives of drivers and riders around the world while continuously improving our culture and making Uber the best place to work."

"Please join us in welcoming Dara on what promises to be an exciting ride!" it added.

