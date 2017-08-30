Theresa May has landed in Japan to talk post-Brexit trade deals

Courtney Goldsmith

Theresa May has landed in Japan today as she seeks to ease business concerns over Brexit and talk trade with Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

The Prime Minister is visiting the country for three days with a business delegation in tow, which includes Standard Life Investment chief executive Keith Skeoch and Aston Martin boss Andy Palmer as she works to progress a post-Brexit bilateral trade deal.

Yesterday, North Korea launched a missile over Japan, prompting officials to tell citizens to take cover.

The PM is set to meet Abe and attend an investment conference and banquet.

“My discussions with Prime Minister Abe will focus on how we can prepare the ground for an ambitious free trade agreement after Brexit, based on the EU-Japan agreement which I very much hope is nearing conclusion,” May said in a statement.

