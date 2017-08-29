Ross McLean

Big-spending Manchester City are set to test Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger’s insistence that Chile forward Alexis Sanchez will not be leaving the Gunners this summer.

City, who have already committed around £220m during the current transfer window, have stepped up their efforts to lure Sanchez to the north west prior to Thursday’s 11pm deadline.

Wenger has repeatedly stated that Sanchez would not be departing Emirates Stadium before the close of the window despite the 28-year-old being out of contract next summer and refusing to sign a new deal.

The Frenchman has also insisted that Sanchez, who scored 24 Premier League goals for the north Londoners last season, would “respect” his stance and remain at the club. City appear ready to examine the stability of Wenger’s stance.

It is believed that City are prepared to use England winger Raheem Sterling as a makeweight in a bid to force through the deal, despite his scoring twice in City’s opening three games of the season.

Sterling is thought to be open to moving back to London; the 22-year-old began his playing career in Queens Park Rangers youth team.

Sanchez made his first appearance of the campaign on Sunday as Arsenal suffered a humiliating 4-0 defeat against Liverpool at Anfield, which left them 16th in the table after back-to-back losses.

The poor start to the season follows a turbulent campaign last term when Wenger came under mounting pressure to end his long association with the club as Arsenal failed to qualify for the Champions League for the first time in 20 years.