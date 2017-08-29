Caitlin Morrison

Emergency services are at Euston station after an explosion was reported earlier this evening.

British Transport Police (BTP) confirmed they were at the scene responding to a security alert.

"We are investigating but there appears to have been a small contained explosion which is believed to have been caused by an electrical item," the BTP said.

"No one has been injured. The station is currently evacuated whilst officers and search dogs check the area is safe."

Officers are currently responding to a security alert at Euston station. The station has been evacuated. We will update when possible. — BTP (@BTP) August 29, 2017

The Northern and Victoria lines are affected, as are train services to and from the rail station.

Euston station is closed while we respond to a security alert — Northern line (@northernline) August 29, 2017

#LondonEuston The station has been evacuated and lines are blocked due to a security incident. Staff are on site with @BTP. @nationalrailenq — Network Rail (@networkrail) August 29, 2017

Disruption is expected to continue until 9pm, National Rail said.

"A security alert at London Euston is causing major disruption to trains to and from this station. Trains may be cancelled or revised," the rail operator said.

Witnesses at the scene tweeted photos of police vehicles outside the station:

Ummm there's a huge police presence and a bomb squad at Euston station pic.twitter.com/LhikjX6gvK — katy (@haymaya_) August 29, 2017

Surrounding roads have been closed while police deal with the alert:

A501 Euston Road is currently closed e/bound at Melton St/Euston Sq due to a police incident at nearby Euston Stn. Qs building in the area. — TfL Traffic News (@TfLTrafficNews) August 29, 2017

