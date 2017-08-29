Tuesday 29 August 2017 8:03pm

Euston station in central London evacuated and closed due to security alert

 
Caitlin Morrison
Source: Getty

Emergency services are at Euston station after an explosion was reported earlier this evening.

British Transport Police (BTP) confirmed they were at the scene responding to a security alert.

"We are investigating but there appears to have been a small contained explosion which is believed to have been caused by an electrical item," the BTP said.

"No one has been injured. The station is currently evacuated whilst officers and search dogs check the area is safe."

The Northern and Victoria lines are affected, as are train services to and from the rail station.

Disruption is expected to continue until 9pm, National Rail said.

"A security alert at London Euston is causing major disruption to trains to and from this station. Trains may be cancelled or revised," the rail operator said.

Witnesses at the scene tweeted photos of police vehicles outside the station:

Surrounding roads have been closed while police deal with the alert:

