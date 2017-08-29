Ross McLean

Crystal Palace’s pursuit of Liverpool centre-half Mamadou Sakho has suffered a setback after the Anfield club rejected a £25m bid from the Eagles for the France defender.

The offer, believed to be worth £22m plus a further £3m in add-ons, was Palace’s third of the summer for the 27-year-old, who enjoyed a successful loan spell at Selhurst Park during the previous campaign.

Despite Sakho being surplus to requirements on Merseyside having fallen out of favour with manager Jurgen Klopp at the start of last season, Liverpool appear unwilling to accept anything less than £30m.

Leicester and West Brom are also interested in Sakho, although Palace are thought to remain the player’s preferred destination given his previous experience in London and a strong relationship with striker Christian Benteke.

Sakho was an instrumental figure in Palace’s ultimately successful fight against relegation under former boss Sam Allardyce last term, having signed on temporary basis on the final day of the January transfer window.

Palace have made an inauspicious start to the new season, losing all three of their Premier League games so far without scoring a goal, while also conceding six.