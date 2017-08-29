Londoners are spending less on drinks on nights out than the rest of the UK

Alys Key

Despite constantly moaning about how much more expensive it is to go out in London, it turns out the average Londoner spent less buying drinks on a night out last quarter than people elsewhere in the country did.

In the three months to the end of July, the average drinks spend on a night out in London was £17.30, compared to a national average of £17.99, according to an index put together by nightclub operator Deltic.

But savvy Londoners may have been cutting costs where they could, considering the average club entry fee was £6 compared to a UK average of £5.08.

Londoners also went out more often, with just over 50 per cent going out at least once a week while this was only true for 43.2 per cent of the national population.

Overall the survey of 2,591 people revealed good news for Britain's struggling nighttime scene, as the proportion of Brits going out once a week increased from 37.2 per cent in the three months to the end of April.

Although pubs continued to lead the field, attendance at bars and night clubs also grew.

But the average late night spend was down 3.5 per cent to £53.63

Peter Marks, chief executive of Deltic Group, said: “Although overall spend has declined, it is encouraging to see people opting to spend more on drinks in venues rather than on pre-drinks.

"In addition to this, more Brits are going out at least once a week than in the last quarter, and during the sunnier and dryer months, we tend to see more people choosing to take public transport and in my experience eat lighter meals which would also explain the overall decline."

