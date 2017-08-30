Today's City Moves cover debt advisory, data governance and telecoms. Take a look at these movers and shakers:

EY

EY has hired Dan Broome as a director to launch an additional insurance sector offering within its financial services debt advisory team. The appointment has been made as EY looks to strengthen its transactions advice team for financial services across Europe, the Middle East, India and Africa (EMEIA). Dan will work alongside executive director Nick Parkhouse. Prior to joining EY, Dan was deputy head of insurance coverage at Barclays Bank, where he helped lead a 20-strong team.

Obsey International

Obsey International has appointed Ken O’Connor as a principal to help lead its GDPR and data governance practice, adding to its expertise in this area. Ken has significant depth and breadth of experience in data supply chain, data quality management and data governance, particularly in the context of practical implementation of regulation, such as data protection. His experience spans a number of sectors, including financial services and aviation. Ken is also a founder member of DAMA Ireland and is a regular commentator on data-related issues.

Doro

Doro’s board of directors has appointed Peter Marsden as new managing director of UK and Ireland/ Australia and New Zealand. Peter brings a wealth of experience to the role, with over 25 years of experience in the telecoms industry. Peter began his career at Panasonic in the mobile phone division, going on to work with Sony and then was part of the Sony Ericsson joint venture where he headed up the marketing department, before becoming UK & Ireland MD. When Peter left Sony Ericsson he joined Blackberry as vice president of Vodafone Global, where he achieved a record customer base size and led the sales process across all regions.

