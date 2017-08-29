William Turvill

Rupert Murdoch’s 21st Century Fox has chosen to stop broadcasting its right-wing Fox News channel in the UK via Sky.

The US company said it had decided “it is not in our commercial interest to continue providing Fox News in the UK”, citing the fact it draws an average of 2,000 viewers a day.

However, the move will be seen as significant because the channel has come under the political spotlight as a result of 21st Century Fox’s £11.7bn takeover deal for Sky.

Culture secretary Karen Bradley is currently considering whether to refer the deal for a full Competition and Markets Authority probe to investigate concerns over media plurality.

After Fox News went off Sky at 4pm on Tuesday, the US company said:

21CF has decided to cease providing a feed of Fox News Channel in the UK. Fox News is focused on the US market and designed for a US audience and, accordingly, it averages only a few thousand viewers across the day in the UK. We have concluded that it is not in our commercial interest to continue providing Fox News in the UK.

