Apple and Accenture have formed a new partnership focused on helping businesses make the most of apps.
“Starting 10 years ago with iPhone, and then with iPad, Apple has been transforming how work gets done, yet we believe that businesses have only just begun to scratch the surface of what they can do with our products,” said Apple chief executive Tim Cook.
“Both Apple and Accenture are leaders in building incredible user experiences and together we can continue to truly modernize how businesses work through amazing solutions that take advantage of the incredible capabilities of Apple’s technologies.”
In a coup for the consultancy firm, Apple staff - including designers, programmers and data scientists - will be embeded in Accenture's team which will form a new iOS practice.
Accenture chairman and chief executive Pierre Nanterme said: "By combining Accenture’s vast digital capabilities and industry expertise with Apple’s market leadership in creating products that delight customers, we are in a perfect position to help our clients transform the way they work.”