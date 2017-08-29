Melissa York

Period houses have a stuffy reputation, but the creative couple who own this house in Kew haven’t let that get in the way of their fun.

High Park Road, Kew, £1.85m

The houses on High Park Road are lined with hanging baskets and bookended by picturesque cafes that are embody every bit of the idyllic British village. From the outside, this five bedroom Edwardian house is another grand family home.

But step inside and it’s a carnival of colour, with statement features at every turn. The glass conservatory is dominated by a life-size horse lamp, while the bathroom is tiled in original Playboy front covers to contemplate while you’re in the tub. There’s even a recreation of Michaelangelo’s Sistine Chapel fresco on one of the walls in the lounge.

In amongst [the period decor[, you’ve got a bust sitting on top of an orange, basically.

“The house is a representation of them of them, I guess,” says Gary Oliver, manager at Dexters Kew, the agency selling the house. “That’s their collection expressing their love of music, travel and art. When you walk around the house, those three things jump out at you.” He’s keeping schtum about the owners’ identites, only saying they work in the creative industries.

But he’s happy to rave about its period features which have been meticulously restored. “There’s still all the original cornicing, work on the ceiling, strip flooring, the square bay with the sash windows, the fireplaces. Then in amongst that, you’ve got a bust sitting on top of an orange, basically.”

While the house is garnering some attention, the area, too, is suprising people. While Kew is world famous for its botanic gardens, it’s often isn’t top of the list in the £1m buyers market.

“The amount of people we get coming to us from our Barnes, Chiswick or Putney office is amazing.” Still if it’s a period house with character you’re after, they don’t get more colourful than this.

