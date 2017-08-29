Lynsey Barber

In what may be the most unusual tie-up of the year, Ford and Domino's are working together to add a touch of technology to your dinner with driverless cars.

The car company's most delicious test yet comes in the US city of Ann Arbor, Michigan, where autonomous vehicles (a Ford Fusion) will take to the road to deliver pizzas.

Read more: Meal for one: The City of London is the top spot for solo diners

While the pizza company may be mulling over if this could be the future of the business, it may have to change pizza-lovers' habit of a lifetime: hungry customers will have to go and collect the food from the cat, rather than waiting for someone to bring it to their door like normal.

“We’re interested to learn what people think about this type of delivery,” said Russell Weiner, the president of Domino's US.

“The majority of our questions are about the last 50 feet of the delivery experience. For instance, how will customers react to coming outside to get their food?”

Read more: Amazon wants to parachute your packages by delivery drone

For now, there is someone in attendance in the car for now, able to take the wheel just in case something goes wrong.

And Dominos isn't the only one looking for human-free ways to get your food to you either. Just Eat has introduced a fleet of robots and in Japan there are tests of sushi-delivery robots.