Alys Key

Pugnacious craft brewer Brewdog is taking advantage of its status as a £1bn valued company by pledging to give away 20 per cent of its profits through a new "unicorn fund".

The company has said it will give 10 per cent of profits to its staff, while a further 10 per cent will be donated to charities. Half the causes will be chosen by its equity crowdfund investors, or "punks", and the other half will be chosen by staff.

“At BrewDog, we care about two things above all else; our beer and our people," said co-founder James Watt. "We want to make the best beers on the planet, we want to be the best company to work for, and we want to build a radically new type of business that we can all be proud of."

On the same day as the UK government announces new measures to tackle corporate governance issues, Brewdog encouraged other big businesses to consider social responsibility and engage in similar charitable initiatives.

"This is a call to arms for businesses to democratise the impact their charitable contributions can have on their community, their people, and the world," Watt added.

“In our tenth year at BrewDog, we hope to inspire a new kind of business with the Unicorn Fund; one that doesn’t measure profit in purely monetary terms. Our mission for the next decade at BrewDog is not simply to redefine the beer industry, but to redefine industry itself.”

If the brewer achieves its targets, it is set to give away £45m in the next five years. Last year it made a profit of £7.1m.

It is not the first time the anti-establishment company has taken a moral stance. Some of its latest moves include announcing the the construction of a bar which will block Donald Trump's Mexico border wall.

