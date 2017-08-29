Campaign group writes to EU27 over Home Office concerns after deportation blunder

Catherine Neilan

A coalition of campaign groups have written to the EU27 warning of concerns over the Home Office's ability to manage citizens' rights after Brexit.

British in Europe - which claims to represent around 35,000 Brits living and working in the EU - claims the Home Office's recent error in which up to 100 deportation letters were sent out to EU citizens living in the UK suggested it could not be trusted to deal with immigration after leaving the European Union.

The Prime Minister later apologised for the letter, which wrongly told people they had a month to leave the country.

"[The error] highlights very serious risks involved in the UK's proposal to replace existing rights of permanent residence with a new immigration status in UK law, even if some EU concepts are imported as part of their scheme," the letter said. "If serious errors like this can be made whilst the UK is still administering a system based on the EU's freedom of movement rights, what is likely to happen when it is running its own system, having "taken control again"?

"Additionally, we are concerned that the Home Office is planning to design a new system... before the negotiations on citizens rights have concluded."

The letter, signed by British in Europe chair Jane Golding and Constanza di Toma, chair of the EU27 working group for the3million, added that the UK government had still not made it clear whether EU citizens would retain their automatic rights of appeal after Brexit.