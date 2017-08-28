Ross McLean

Britain's Johanna Konta has crashed out of the US Open after suffering a shock first-round defeat to unseeded world No78 Aleksandra Krunic of Serbia.

Seventh seed Konta was among the favourites for the women’s title and could have ended the tournament as world No1 but bowed out following a 4-6, 6-3, 6-3 reverse.

“It’s not an easy loss to take,” she said. “I would have liked to be involved here for much longer. I don’t think I played my best tennis today. My opponent had something to say about that. She moved very well, she made it tough for me to get easy points.

“She played consistently much better than I did. She was able to raise her level throughout the match and mine fluctuated.”

There was better news for world No42 Kyle Edmund, who was already carrying British hopes in the men’s draw following the withdrawal of Sir Andy Murray, as the 22-year-old defeated 32nd seed Robin Haase 6-3, 7-5, 6-3. Edmund will now face Steve Johnson of the United States in the second round after he dispatched Spain’s Nicolas Almagro. Edmund defeated Johnson in the quarter-finals of last week’s Winston-Salem Open.

“I know I’m improving in different areas,” said Edmund, who reached the fourth round at Flushing Meadows last year. “I’m confident of getting my first tournament win soon and then build on that.

“My aim is to steadily progress up the rankings. Andy not being here is a shame but I have to concentrate on my own game.”

Fellow Briton and world No225 Cameron Norrie also reached the second round after his opponent, Russia’s Dmitry Tursunov, retired while trailing 7-6 (9-7), 6-1.

With a guaranteed $77,000, victory nearly doubled Norrie’s 2017 prize money. Another win, against Spain’s world No19 Pablo Carreno Busta in round two, would double the 22-year-old’s career prize money. There was no such joy for Britain’s Heather Watson, who was knocked out following a 6-4, 6-4 loss to Alize Cornet of France.