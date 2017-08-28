Nissan to bump up Sunderland production by a fifth

Helen Cahill

Nissan is set to bump up production at its UK factory by 20 per cent and source more car parts from within the country as it prepares for Brexit.

The Japanese carmaker will increase the production at its Sunderland plant to 600,000 cars per year, according to the Nikkei Asian Review.

Read more: Nissan offloads electric battery business to Chinese private equity firm

It will also aim to source 80 per cent of its parts from the UK; it currently brings in 40 per cent of its components from UK manufacturers.

The move will allow Nissan to circumvent costs from any rise in tariffs on car parts after the UK leaves the EU.

The reports come as Prime Minister Theresa May heads to Japan to scope out a new trade deal.

May faced criticism in October last year when she met with Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn and assured him the firm would not be affected by Brexit.

Following the meeting, Nissan announced it would continue to manufacture its new Qashqai model in Sunderland, where the company employs around 7,000 people.

May was accused of striking a “sweetheart” deal with the Japanese firm and there were calls for her to reveal the details to the public.