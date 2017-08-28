Ross McLean

Defending Premier League champions Chelsea are closing in on the signing of Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain after agreeing a fee, believed to be in the region of £35m, with Arsenal for the England midfielder.

Oxlade-Chamberlain is now set to undergo a medical and discuss personal terms, which is slightly complicated by him being with the England squad on international duty, although the transfer is expected to be concluded by Thursday’s deadline.

Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger had insisted earlier in the transfer window that Oxlade-Chamberlain, who joined the Gunners from Southampton in 2011, would not be sold.

But after rejecting the club’s latest contract offer, Oxlade-Chamberlain is believed to have met with Wenger prior to Arsenal’s 4-0 thrashing at Liverpool on Sunday and told the Frenchman he wanted to leave the club.

Like Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil, the 24-year-old’s current Arsenal contract expires at the end of the season.

With England flying to Malta on Thursday for their World Cup qualifier in Mdina on Friday evening, Oxlade-Chamberlain is set to be handed special dispensation to complete his move.