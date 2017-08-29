Today's City Moves cover legal eagles, talent acquisition and insurance. Take a look at these movers and shakers:

Thrings

Top 100 law firm Thrings has appointed commercial and corporate specialist, Mary Chant, as partner. Mary advises businesses in relation to their commercial and contractual contracts and arrangements, including drafting and negotiating commercial agreements, joint ventures and data protection. Formerly a commercial partner at Blake Morgan, Mary also acts for operators and funders in the health and care sector, including elderly care, learning disability, mental health, special educational needs, children’s day nurseries, GPs and primary care providers. As well as working with her commercial and corporate colleagues across the firm, Mary will combine her commercial expertise with the skills of agriculture specialist Mark Charter and private client expert Rachel Brooks in the closely related practice areas of agriculture, landed estates and private affairs to provide a complete legal service for businesses, individuals and their families.

Norman Broadbent

Norman Broadbent, a leading provider of talent acquisition and advisory services, has appointed Gary Browning as strategic adviser to the group chief executive and board. Gary’s role at Norman Broadbent will be to provide advice and support in the areas of strategic opportunities, market and competitive developments and to assist in the execution of Norman Broadbent’s growth plan. Gary’s appointment brings the benefit of more than 20 years’ relevant sector experience to the company. Gary joined Penna Consulting, the international human resources consulting group, in 2002. He was chief executive from 2005, when the business was capitalised at around £25m, until 2016 when the business was sold to Adecco. His earlier career included 12 years at WPP Group. He is a non-executive director (NED) at CloudCall and an NED and adviser at Lee Hecht Harrison Penna, among other roles.

CNA Hardy

CNA Hardy, a leading specialist commercial insurance provider for clients within the Lloyd’s and company markets, has appointed James Fryer as class manager, mining specialist. Reporting to Lloyd Tunnicliffe, head of property, James will be responsible for building out CNA Hardy’s mining capabilities, driving profitable growth and raising awareness of CNA Hardy’s global proposition. James will join CNA Hardy from IMIU International Mining Industry Underwriters, where he is currently underwriter and managing director, responsible for underwriting both operational and construction books for mining clients worldwide as well as managing a specialist mining risk engineering team.

To appear in City Moves please email your career updates and pictures to citymoves@cityam.com.