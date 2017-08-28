Jasper Jolly

Embattled sub-prime lender Provident Financial faces an embarrassing demotion from blue-chip status tomorrow after its share price plummeted last week, but Royal Mail may cling on to its position in the FTSE 100 during the latest quarterly review.

United Arab Emirates-based health care provider NMC Health looks likely to make the step up into London’s main index, barring major moves in share prices over the course of Tuesday.

Provident’s relegation was all but assured last week by catastrophic results, which saw almost £1.4bn wiped off the firm’s market capitalisation over five days. Shares fell by 66 per cent last Tuesday in one of the FTSE's biggest one-day falls ever.

A demotion from the FTSE 100 would cap a week in which Provident’s chief executive resigned, it announced regulators are investigating parts of its business, and it revealed an enormous profit warning.

However, Royal Mail may stay in the blue-chip index, despite falling losing more than £1.2bn in value over the course of the last year amid pension deficit woes. It has been a member of the FTSE 100 since being privatised in 2013.

Firms drop out of the FTSE 100 if they are below 110th in the UK ranking by market capitalisation at the time of the review, which will be calculated using share prices at the close of business on Tuesday, although not announced until Wednesday. The changes will then come into force on 18 September.

More movement is expected on the mid-cap FTSE 250, with construction firm Carillion the most prominent of the expected fallers after its own spectacular July profit warning. It will likely be joined by van hire specialist Northgate and Petra Diamonds in being demoted from the FTSE 250.

Based on share prices at the end of last week, they would be replaced by online gambling firm 888 Holdings, recently listed City software darling Alfa Financial and the Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund.

Some funds tracking the indices are obliged to buy shares in new entrants and sell those being relegated, but the changes to the indices do not usually have a major effect on share prices. However, they often serve as a symbol of the changing fortunes of companies.

At the last reshuffle at the end of May shopping mall owner Intu Properties dropped out of the top league, along with Jordanian pharma firm Hikma. They were replaced by security outsourcer G4S and property developer Segro.

