Monday 28 August 2017 3:16pm

It looks like Apple's big iPhone 8 event is coming on 12 Sept

 
Lynsey Barber
12 September is a date for diaries of iPhone fans (Source: Getty)

Apple's biggest event of the year is reportedly set for 12 September, suggesting the launch of the next iPhone is just a fortnight away.

Invites are set to go out to experts, analysts and fans asking them to a big event at its headquarters in California with that date scheduled in, the Wall Street Journal reports citing unnamed sources.

The tech giant is due to launch what's expected to be the iPhone 8, but there have been several suggestions that there are three devices lined up for launch in the year the iconic device celebrates its 10th anniversary.

New features rumoured for the new device include facial recognition and an OLED bezel-free screen. The launch of the device usually comes in September, however, there have been suggestions that there may be a delay.

