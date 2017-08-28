Majestic Wine kicks off "franchise-lite" partnership scheme for managers

Store managers employed by Majestic Wine are set to take a bigger cut of what their branch makes, as the retailer rolls out a "franchise-lite" model to give its staff more control.

Under new plans, the managers of Majestic Wine branches will get the chance to become partners, giving them greater control over the day-to-day running of stores.

They will also be given a bigger proportion of their store's total contribution, rather than earning a bonus from a percentage of sales. Majestic says this means their salary could go from £30,000 to £50,000 a year.

“Majestic is turning the traditional retail ‘command and control’ style of management on its head to give our ‘franchise-lite’ partners more control over their store, from selecting their own staff and products to opening times and discount levels," Majestic chief executive Rowan Gormley explained.

"Majestic was falling into a familiar trap where we were asking our people to do one thing (great service) and rewarding them for doing something else (sales). This move re-aligns us. We believe it also has the potential to pay for itself multiple times over.”

Following a successful trial run with 21 test subjects, Majestic is now rolling the programme out and expects it to reach 50 to 60 per cent of its 210 branches over the next year.

The retailer has high hopes that offering partnership will stop some of its best staff from leaving the shop floor to work in more lucrative office jobs.

