Alys Key

Markups on store-bought cakes mean home bakers in the UK could save a sweet £735m just by cooking at home.

As amateur bakers get excited for the return of the Great British Bake Off this evening, comparison website Finder has worked out that ready-made cakes can be priced 500 per cent above cost price.

The popular cooking competition, which shows on Channel 4 for the first time tonight after being poached from the BBC, is set to inspire the public to pick up a wooden spoon once again.

Although loyal viewers initially reacted badly to the show's move to Channel 4, leading to fears for flour and caster sugar sales, positive reviews have given the new Bake Off a lighter outlook. John Lewis sales figures last week showed a "huge spike" in shoppers snapping up baking equipment in the run-up to the new series.

Meanwhile, Macmillan Cancer Support is also encouraging more people to have a go at making a cake, as the charity prepares for its biggest ever coffee morning on 29 September.

New research released today by Macmillan shows that two fifths of office workers never take a proper coffee break, getting their caffeine hit on the go instead. The charity wants offices to get together for coffee and cake to raise money for a good cause, and has even provided its own baking recipes.

But insurers are more wary of the country's newfound enthusiasm for whipping up jam tarts and baked Alaskas. Last week Zurich said that accidental damage to kitchens doubled while Bake Off was on air. Oops.