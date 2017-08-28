Lynsey Barber

The European Central Bank (ECB) has issued its first penalty against a bank since tough new rules were introduced in the wake of the financial crisis.

Irish bank Permanent TSB (PTSB) has been slapped with fines totaling €2.5m after breaching its liquidity requirements on two occasions between October 2015 and April 2016.

The ECB said the issues that led to the breach have now been fully rectified.

A €750,000 penalty was imposed for failing to comply with a request fromt the ECB in February 2015 and the breach itself happened between October and December of that year.

The second penalty of €1.75m came after a similar request in November of 2015 and that breach occurred between January and April 2016.

It's the first time the central bank has issued a fine since taking over responsibility for banking standards in 2014 after the financial crisis.

Banks must hold a big enough buffer in liquid assets such as cash, under Liquidity Coverage Requirement (LCR) rules.