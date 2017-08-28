Lynsey Barber

Commuters are bracing themselves for a challenging return to work after the weekend as three major London stations close for engineering works to take place.

London Bridge, Waterloo East and Charing Cross will be closed for the four day working week after the bank holiday, leaving many commuters to the City and central London unable to travel or facing longer commutes as they take alternative routes.

What's going on?

London Bridge is the fourth busiest rail station in London, followed by Charing Cross, but work is taking place on the major Thameslink upgrade programme.

That means Southeastern services which usually go to these stations are not running, and its other services which run through London Bridge will be affected too.

When will stations reopen?

The work is expected to be wrapped up by the end of Sunday 3 September, ready for the next working week (fingers crossed).

What are the alternatives?

Southeastern trains are still running into Cannon Street, Victoria, Waterloo and Blackfriars (except the latter on 2 September), and more services will run to them than usual to try to ease the chaos, but the train company is warning that these routes are likely to be extra busy as a result.

A queuing system is expected to be in place and they say to plan extra times to board your train. During the evening rush hour (that's 4pm - 7pm) this could be up to 30 minutes, and in the morning, between 7am and 8.30am will be much busier than usual.

Lines via Bexleyheath, Grove Park and Tonbridge are expected to be "exceptionally" busy, National Rail warns.

Of course, working from home is a good option if you're allowed.

What about my ticket?

Tickets are being accepted on the London Underground between certain stations: Blackfriars, Canada Water, Cannon Street, Charing Cross, Elephant & Castle, Embankment, London Bridge, Mansion House, North Greenwich, Southwark, Victoria and Waterloo.

And on the Overground, between Canada Water and New Cross, the DLR between Greenwich and Lewisham as well as some buses with routes via London terminals. That includes parts of the 11, 15, 17, 21, 24, 35, 40, 132, 133, 136, 161, 225, 321, 343, 381, 422, 436, 472, 521, RV1.

That means you won't have to pay extra for the inconvenience at least.

How do I find out what's running from my station?

To get an idea of what services there are, Thameslink's website has details of exactly what is running and to where from each station - simply search your local station here. For example, 11 services will run between 7am and 8pm through Lewisham, compared to the usual 19. It also gives alternative transport options from that particulat station, for example, getting the DLR to Canary Wharf, or the 21 or 47 bus from Lewisham.

A temporary timetable will run for the week for the trains that are running, so check out National Rail enquiries for that.