Monday 28 August 2017 10:25am

Waterloo train delays: Signal failure brings bank holiday travel troubles

 
Lynsey Barber
Bank holiday travellers have contended with train delays (Source: Getty)

Waterloo has once again been hit by delays with signalling problems between Surbiton and the London terminal causing disruption on bank holiday Monday.

National Rail warned of disruptions early on with cancellations and delays, though many services have resumed by 10am.

It's the latest disruption as the station undergoes major works. Many of the busiest platforms have been closed in recent weeks in order to extend platforms. This was complicated by a train derailment which has extended the closures.

Commuters into London are braced for a rocky week back after the Bank holiday. No trains will call at London Bridge, Waterloo East and Charing Cross as part of major work on the Thameslink route.

