The long and arduous search for a new boss at Uber has come to an end over the weekend, with the board finally agreeing to name Dara Khosrowshahi as chief executive.

The Expedia chief has been sounded out after the exit of founder Travis Kalanick, though has not accepted the position at this point in time.

Frontrunner Jeff Immelt, the former long-standing chief of GE, dropped out of the race on Sunday evening, leaving the previously unknown contender to emerge triumphant.

So, who is Khosrowshahi? Here's what you need to know.

The man from Expedia

The 48-year-old has been at the helm of travel giant Expedia for more than a decade.

Last year, Khosrowshahi was found too be the highest paid US chief in the S&P 500, and his pay grew more than any other - 881 per cent to $94.6m in cash and stock - after he agreed a long-term deal to stay at the firm until 2020. How that pans out if he accepts the job remains to be seen.

Prior to Expedia, he was an executive at IAC, the media company owned by Barry Diller and which still owns a stake in the travel firm. Diller recently called Khosrowshani "first rate".

He brings a background in investment banking to the table, as does many a Silicon Valley CEO these days, having spent several years at Allen & Co at the start of his career.

The Iranian-born US citizen graduated from Brown University in 1991 having studied engineering. His family fled the Middle East during the Iranian revolution in 1978, arriving in the US when he was nine years-old.

Khosrowshani also sits on the board of the New York Times and online sports retailer Fanatics.