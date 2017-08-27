Alys Key

The German finance minister who was an instrumental player in the 'Grexit' crisis of 2015 has given no indication as to whether he intends to hang onto his job after the upcoming election.

Wolfgang Schäuble, who has been finance minister since 2009 and a member of parliament since 1972, would not comment on whether he was lined up to stay on as head of the country's balance books.

Instead he said he hoped he would win his seat in the Offenburg district of Baden-Wuerttemberg state for a 13th time.

“We’ll have to wait and see what the voters decide in four weeks,” he said. “And then we’ll talk about who will take which position.”

Known for his tough stance on Greece during the Euro crisis, the 75-year-old also said this weekend that he believed his legacy would be a positive one.

“One day they will build a statue in my honour in Greece in a show of gratitude for the pressure that I imposed in order for necessary reforms to be carried out,” he told German newspaper Handelsblatt.

He has also been vocal in his opposition to Brexit, and has said the UK is welcome to rejoin the EU should it change its mind. He has also joined a number of European voices saying that London's euro clearing market cannot remain wholly in the UK after Brexit.

Angela Merkel's conservative Christian Democrats are leading in opinion polls and are expected to triumph over the centre-left Social Democrats (SPD) in September.

