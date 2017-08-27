Alys Key

Watch out Diageo, an unlikely competitor has vowed to dominate the drinks market with his own personal brand of whiskey.

Fresh off his loss to Floyd Mayweather, Irish mixed martial artist Conor McGregor has pledged "to take over the Irish whiskey market".

In an unusual piece of fighting talk, McGregor toasted the boxing match, which was estimated to have been one of the most lucrative in history. "Boy that whiskey tastes so good!" he said. "Oh sh*t. Keep an eye out for it."

The UFC double-champion was stopped by Mayweather in the 10th round of a match in Las Vegas. It is estimated that McGregor has walked away with around $100m in pocket. Mayweather is said to have taken home at least $300m.

The whiskey is not his first business venture. McGregor announced last month that he wanted to "rival Net-A-Porter" with a new fashion label. The brand, called August McGregor, is a collaboration between McGregor and California-based tailor David Heil, founder of David August.

