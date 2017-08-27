Alys Key

The majority of French voters are now dissatisfied with their new president less than four months after he swept to a landslide election victory, according to a new poll.

Emmanuel Macron's dissatisfaction rating increased 14 points to 57 per cent in August. The poll, conducted by Ifop for newspaper Le Journal du Dimanche (JDD), also found that satisfaction levels had slipped by the same amount to 40 per cent.

The plunge in popularity marks a turnaround for the President, whose newly created party En Marche won a big majority in the French Parliament in June. His ratings in the first Ifop poll stood at 62 per cent satisfaction just after being elected.

Macron has faced an uphill battle during his first months in office, as his flagship economic policies have met with fierce debates in the French parliament. Public spending cuts have created controversy, while unions have threatened strikes and blockades in response to proposed labour reforms.

Just four per cent of French people now say they are "very satisfied" with the leader.

The fall also comes a few days after it was revealed that Macron has already spent €26,000 (£24,000) on a make up artist in his first three months in office.