Oliver Gill

The Great British Bake Off has been called a "recipe for disaster" after it was revealed household fires more than double while the show is on air.

As Brits get absorbed by showstoppers and double handshakes, experts have found a 114 per cent increase in cooking related fires.

The analysis, by insurance giant Zurich, also revealed a 40 per cent increase in accidental damage while the baking contest is beamed to our TV sets.

“The Great British Bake Off is an institution, it has created a nation of bakers and this should not be discouraged," said Zurich home insurance expert and GBBO [Zurich’s acronym] fan Phil Ost.

That said, the kitchen can sometimes be a recipe for disaster and, for aspiring pastry chefs, it’s vital to ensure you have the right cover and protect your kitchen against potential damage. At the end of the day, a soggy bottom is better than a burnt one and a lighter wallet!

The average cost of repairs is more than £11,000 for burnt baking attempts and almost £1,700 for kitchen accidents, Zurich said.

The Great British Bake Off 2017 first airs on 29 August at 8pm on Channel 4.

