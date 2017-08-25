Joe Hall

Arsenal and Everton have both been handed potentially awkward tests in this season's Europa League group stage.

The Gunners, who will play in the opening rounds Europe's secondary competition for the first time in Arsene Wenger's 21-year stay at the club, are early favourites to replicate Manchester United's success last season by winning the competition.

Arsenal face a lengthy trip to BATE Borisov in Belarus, an intimidating atmosphere when in Serbia to play Red Star Belgrade and a far from straightforward against the Bundesliga's FC Koln.

Everton, meanwhile, play former Champions League regulars Lyon, Serie A's Atalanta and Apollon Limassol in Cyprus.

Arsenal

Group H Nation Arsenal England BATE Borisov Belarus FC Koln Germany Red Star Belgrade Serbia

Everton

Group E Nation Lyon France Everton England Atalanta Italy Apollon Limassol Cyprus

How much could Arsenal and Everton make from winning the Europa League?

Often written-off as a drain on resources by many commentators in England, the monetary reward for going all the way in the Europa League is still nothing to be sneered at.

Manchester United made around €40m for their triumph last season, which also secured them a spot in this year's Champions League. Meanwhile Liverpool made a not-too-shabby €37.8m for reaching the final in 2016.

In prize money alone, clubs can win up to €15.7m for winning the league after Uefa increased the percentage of its fund designated for the competition two years ago from 19 per cent to 23 per cent.

Clubs are paid a participation fee of €2.6m for making the group stage, €360,000 for a win, €120,000 for a draw, €600,000 for topping the group and €300,000 for coming second.

Clubs in the first knock-out receive €500,000, the round of 16 is worth €750,000, the quarter-finals €1m, the semi-finals €1.6m before a possible €6.5m for winning the competition or €3.5m for coming second.

That still pales in comparison to the potential €57.2m in prize money up for grabs in the Champions League.

Yet Arsenal and Everton can make significant additions to their earnings through TV money.

Like Liverpool and United before them, they will benefit from not having to share England's TV money with many other clubs.

In contrast, British clubs' TV money will be sliced six ways in this season's Champions League.

As a cup winner, Arsenal stand to particularly benefit. Uefa distributes its TV money payment in two portions based on how far a tram progressed in the tournament and how they qualified the previous season.

Cup winners are owed the lion's share of the money set aside for domestic performance.