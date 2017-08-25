Nina Edy

Europe’s largest street festival is nearly upon us - yep, Notting Hill Carnival is this weekend.

If you are looking forward to the parades, sound of the steel pans, and those symbolic feathered headdresses, here's our guide telling you everything you need to know you if you plan on joining the party.

1. The weather

We live in the UK, so obviously the weather is number one on our agenda.

Luckily the sun is on our side, and no showers have been forecast - fingers crossed things stay clear and dry. Temperatures have been forecast to reach highs of 24 degrees with a mixture of sunshine and cloud, perfect if you want to keep cool while you're dancing.

2. What time does it start?

All the excitement kicks off on Great Western Road at 9:30 am on Sunday and Monday. If you’re not an early riser there's no need to rush, the party will go on until the noise curfew at 7pm, when things will begin to unwind

3. The parade route

To enjoy the day to the fullest, you’ll want to make your way to the parade route, which begins on Great Western Road and moves down Chepstow Road, Westbourne Grove and then Ladbroke Grove. As you’ll probably be aware, this is a pretty popular event and hundreds of thousands are expected to attend - be prepared to brave the crowds.

Here’s that all important map to ensure you know exactly where you’re going. There’s even an app made especially for the event - you’ll probably need that too.

4. How do I get there?

Let’s face it, it's going to be busy. TfL advises travelers to check travel information before starting their journeys.

Some tube stations close to the carnival will be closed or will be exit only, and some bus routes will be diverted or stop short of their route end.

Notting Hill Gate: Exit-only 11am-7pm both Sunday and Monday. District and Circle line trains will not be stopping at the station.

Ladbroke Grove: Closed all day Sunday and Monday.

Latimer Road: Closed after 11.30pm Sunday and Monday.

Royal Oak: Exit-only after 11am Sunday and Monday, and closes at 6pm on both days.

Westbourne Park: Exit-only from 11am Sunday and Monday, closing at 6pm both days.

Queen’s Park, Shepherd’s Bush, Holland Park, High Street Kensington, Bayswater and Paddington will be open - but may be busier than usual.

For more travel information regarding the carnival, click here.​​