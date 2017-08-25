Boris Johnson softens stance on the Brexit bill

Helen Cahill

Boris Johnson has conceded the UK must pay a bill to the EU as it exits the bloc, but said that some of the estimates for the financial settlement are "very high".

The foreign secretary previously said the EU could "go whistle" over a possible Brexit bill of between €60bn and €100bn. However, this morning, he clarified that the UK will meet its financial obligations.

The bill will consist of spending commitments the UK has made to its European partners, as well as the share of the EU's pension liabilities, among other items. UK negotiators will also be wanting to make sure they come home with Britain's portion of EU assets.

In a bid to make sure the EU gets its payout, the Commission's Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier has said talks on a future partnership with the UK will not start until the issue of the bill is settled.

Speaking on the BBC Today Programme, Johnson said: