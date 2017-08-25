William Turvill

Royal Bank of Scotland has emerged as one of the latest companies to pull its adverts from right-wing news website Breitbart.

It comes after campaign group Sleeping Giants this week published a list of nearly 2,600 brands that it claims have blacklisted the site.

The Drum first reported that RBS as well as Lastminute.com have recently pulled adverts from Breitbart after their brands appeared on the site earlier this week.

An RBS spokesperson said: “We take this issue extremely seriously and do not condone the opinions expressed on this website.

“Breitbart has been on our blacklist for several months. Our ads are served up through a 3rd party and we are investigating why they have appeared here.”

Included on the Sleeping Giants list is the likes of Audi, Uber and Nestle. Others, such as Amazon, have come under pressure to follow suit this week.

