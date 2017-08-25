William Turvill

Feel like you’re being underpaid in your finance job? Get some deals done.

Senior M&A bankers are, on average, the best paid professionals working in financial services, according to a new study out today.

Dealmakers pip traders to top spot, with the average senior M&A banker earning a salary of £168,000 and a bonus of £140,000, raking in £308,000 overall.

The average trader, meanwhile, makes a salary of £175,000 and a bonus of £120,000, meaning a total of £295,000.

At the other end of the table, compiled by salary benchmarking site Emolument.com, were middle and back office staff at asset managers and banks, earning £112,000 and £128,000 respectively.

“While base salaries have increased in the last few years, regulation has squeezed banking bonuses,” Alice Leguay of Emolument said.

“Meanwhile, buy-side firms, especially those not subject to pay regulations such as hedge funds and VC firms have been looking increasingly attractive for bankers looking to retain top paying positions in the industry.”

Here is Emolument’s table in full:

Rank Industry Job Salary Bonus Total 1 Bank M&A £168,000.00 £140,000 £308,000 2 Bank Trading £175,000.00 £120,000 £295,000 3 Bank Institutional Sales £175,000.00 £113,000 £288,000 4 Bank Structuring £164,000.00 £105,000 £269,000 5 Bank Origination & Syndication £162,000.00 £103,000 £265,000 6 Bank Company Research £160,000.00 £95,000 £255,000 7 Bank Corporate Broker £130,000.00 £125,000 £255,000 8 Bank Quantitative Research £155,000.00 £98,000 £253,000 9 Bank Sales Trading £160,000.00 £85,000 £245,000 10 Bank Quantitative Structurer £148,000.00 £95,000 £243,000 11 Bank Research Generalist £158,000.00 £84,000 £242,000 12 Buy side VC Investment £140,000.00 £102,000 £242,000 13 Buy side Trading £125,000.00 £115,000 £240,000 14 Bank Execution £155,000.00 £82,000 £237,000 15 Bank Broker £175,000.00 £55,000 £230,000 16 Bank Prime Brokerage Sales £170,000.00 £55,000 £225,000 17 Buy side Fund & Portfolio Managers £124,000.00 £90,000 £214,000 18 Bank Product Strategy £168,000.00 £45,000 £213,000 19 Buy side Asset Gathering/Fundraising £118,000.00 £90,000 £208,000 20 Bank Economist £155,000.00 £50,000 £205,000 21 Bank Project Finance & PFI £138,000.00 £55,000 £193,000 22 Buy side Company Research £120,000.00 £70,000 £190,000 23 Bank Product Developement / Management £150,000.00 £30,000 £180,000 24 Bank Corporate Banking £128,000.00 £50,000 £178,000 25 Buy side Deal Execution £86,000.00 £90,000 £176,000 26 Buy side Relationship Management £115,000.00 £60,000 £175,000 27 Buy side Product Specialist £110,000.00 £65,000 £175,000 28 Rating agency Data Vendor £115,000.00 £58,000 £173,000 29 Bank Custody £138,000.00 £33,000 £171,000 30 Bank Asset Liability & Management Sales £125,000.00 £44,000 £169,000 31 Bank Coverage / Relationship Management £125,000.00 £42,000 £167,000 32 Buy side Product Development & Marketing £107,000.00 £49,000 £156,000 33 Bank Risk & Actuary £125,000.00 £30,000 £155,000 34 Bank Trade Finance £133,000.00 £19,000 £152,000 35 Buy side Institutional Sales £109,000.00 £43,000 £152,000 36 Bank Asset Finance / Leasing £115,000.00 £36,000 £151,000 37 Buy side Risk & Actuary £118,000.00 £24,000 £142,000 38 Rating agency Rating Analysis £111,000.00 £28,000 £139,000 39 Rating agency Research / Economist £110,000.00 £24,000 £134,000 40 Bank Middle & Back Office £102,000.00 £26,000 £128,000 41 Buy side Middle & Back Office £92,000.00 £20,000 £112,000

