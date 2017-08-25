Feel like you’re being underpaid in your finance job? Get some deals done.
Senior M&A bankers are, on average, the best paid professionals working in financial services, according to a new study out today.
Dealmakers pip traders to top spot, with the average senior M&A banker earning a salary of £168,000 and a bonus of £140,000, raking in £308,000 overall.
The average trader, meanwhile, makes a salary of £175,000 and a bonus of £120,000, meaning a total of £295,000.
At the other end of the table, compiled by salary benchmarking site Emolument.com, were middle and back office staff at asset managers and banks, earning £112,000 and £128,000 respectively.
“While base salaries have increased in the last few years, regulation has squeezed banking bonuses,” Alice Leguay of Emolument said.
“Meanwhile, buy-side firms, especially those not subject to pay regulations such as hedge funds and VC firms have been looking increasingly attractive for bankers looking to retain top paying positions in the industry.”
Read more: The real cost of life in five global financial centres
Here is Emolument’s table in full:
|Rank
|Industry
|Job
|Salary
|Bonus
|Total
|1
|Bank
|M&A
|£168,000.00
|£140,000
|£308,000
|2
|Bank
|Trading
|£175,000.00
|£120,000
|£295,000
|3
|Bank
|Institutional Sales
|£175,000.00
|£113,000
|£288,000
|4
|Bank
|Structuring
|£164,000.00
|£105,000
|£269,000
|5
|Bank
|Origination & Syndication
|£162,000.00
|£103,000
|£265,000
|6
|Bank
|Company Research
|£160,000.00
|£95,000
|£255,000
|7
|Bank
|Corporate Broker
|£130,000.00
|£125,000
|£255,000
|8
|Bank
|Quantitative Research
|£155,000.00
|£98,000
|£253,000
|9
|Bank
|Sales Trading
|£160,000.00
|£85,000
|£245,000
|10
|Bank
|Quantitative Structurer
|£148,000.00
|£95,000
|£243,000
|11
|Bank
|Research Generalist
|£158,000.00
|£84,000
|£242,000
|12
|Buy side
|VC Investment
|£140,000.00
|£102,000
|£242,000
|13
|Buy side
|Trading
|£125,000.00
|£115,000
|£240,000
|14
|Bank
|Execution
|£155,000.00
|£82,000
|£237,000
|15
|Bank
|Broker
|£175,000.00
|£55,000
|£230,000
|16
|Bank
|Prime Brokerage Sales
|£170,000.00
|£55,000
|£225,000
|17
|Buy side
|Fund & Portfolio Managers
|£124,000.00
|£90,000
|£214,000
|18
|Bank
|Product Strategy
|£168,000.00
|£45,000
|£213,000
|19
|Buy side
|Asset Gathering/Fundraising
|£118,000.00
|£90,000
|£208,000
|20
|Bank
|Economist
|£155,000.00
|£50,000
|£205,000
|21
|Bank
|Project Finance & PFI
|£138,000.00
|£55,000
|£193,000
|22
|Buy side
|Company Research
|£120,000.00
|£70,000
|£190,000
|23
|Bank
|Product Developement / Management
|£150,000.00
|£30,000
|£180,000
|24
|Bank
|Corporate Banking
|£128,000.00
|£50,000
|£178,000
|25
|Buy side
|Deal Execution
|£86,000.00
|£90,000
|£176,000
|26
|Buy side
|Relationship Management
|£115,000.00
|£60,000
|£175,000
|27
|Buy side
|Product Specialist
|£110,000.00
|£65,000
|£175,000
|28
|Rating agency
|Data Vendor
|£115,000.00
|£58,000
|£173,000
|29
|Bank
|Custody
|£138,000.00
|£33,000
|£171,000
|30
|Bank
|Asset Liability & Management Sales
|£125,000.00
|£44,000
|£169,000
|31
|Bank
|Coverage / Relationship Management
|£125,000.00
|£42,000
|£167,000
|32
|Buy side
|Product Development & Marketing
|£107,000.00
|£49,000
|£156,000
|33
|Bank
|Risk & Actuary
|£125,000.00
|£30,000
|£155,000
|34
|Bank
|Trade Finance
|£133,000.00
|£19,000
|£152,000
|35
|Buy side
|Institutional Sales
|£109,000.00
|£43,000
|£152,000
|36
|Bank
|Asset Finance / Leasing
|£115,000.00
|£36,000
|£151,000
|37
|Buy side
|Risk & Actuary
|£118,000.00
|£24,000
|£142,000
|38
|Rating agency
|Rating Analysis
|£111,000.00
|£28,000
|£139,000
|39
|Rating agency
|Research / Economist
|£110,000.00
|£24,000
|£134,000
|40
|Bank
|Middle & Back Office
|£102,000.00
|£26,000
|£128,000
|41
|Buy side
|Middle & Back Office
|£92,000.00
|£20,000
|£112,000
Read more: How to be a good boss: Top 10 things employees want from their superiors