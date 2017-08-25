FTSE 100 7425.43 +0.25%
Friday 25 August 2017 10:00am

Want to earn more? Do some deals. M&A bankers top list of best paid financial services sector professionals

 
William Turvill
Senior M&A bankers pipped traders to top spot (Source: Getty)

Feel like you’re being underpaid in your finance job? Get some deals done.

Senior M&A bankers are, on average, the best paid professionals working in financial services, according to a new study out today.

Dealmakers pip traders to top spot, with the average senior M&A banker earning a salary of £168,000 and a bonus of £140,000, raking in £308,000 overall.

The average trader, meanwhile, makes a salary of £175,000 and a bonus of £120,000, meaning a total of £295,000.

At the other end of the table, compiled by salary benchmarking site Emolument.com, were middle and back office staff at asset managers and banks, earning £112,000 and £128,000 respectively.

“While base salaries have increased in the last few years, regulation has squeezed banking bonuses,” Alice Leguay of Emolument said.

“Meanwhile, buy-side firms, especially those not subject to pay regulations such as hedge funds and VC firms have been looking increasingly attractive for bankers looking to retain top paying positions in the industry.”

Here is Emolument’s table in full:

Rank Industry Job Salary Bonus Total
1 Bank M&A £168,000.00 £140,000 £308,000
2 Bank Trading £175,000.00 £120,000 £295,000
3 Bank Institutional Sales £175,000.00 £113,000 £288,000
4 Bank Structuring £164,000.00 £105,000 £269,000
5 Bank Origination & Syndication £162,000.00 £103,000 £265,000
6 Bank Company Research £160,000.00 £95,000 £255,000
7 Bank Corporate Broker £130,000.00 £125,000 £255,000
8 Bank Quantitative Research £155,000.00 £98,000 £253,000
9 Bank Sales Trading £160,000.00 £85,000 £245,000
10 Bank Quantitative Structurer £148,000.00 £95,000 £243,000
11 Bank Research Generalist £158,000.00 £84,000 £242,000
12 Buy side VC Investment £140,000.00 £102,000 £242,000
13 Buy side Trading £125,000.00 £115,000 £240,000
14 Bank Execution £155,000.00 £82,000 £237,000
15 Bank Broker £175,000.00 £55,000 £230,000
16 Bank Prime Brokerage Sales £170,000.00 £55,000 £225,000
17 Buy side Fund & Portfolio Managers £124,000.00 £90,000 £214,000
18 Bank Product Strategy £168,000.00 £45,000 £213,000
19 Buy side Asset Gathering/Fundraising £118,000.00 £90,000 £208,000
20 Bank Economist £155,000.00 £50,000 £205,000
21 Bank Project Finance & PFI £138,000.00 £55,000 £193,000
22 Buy side Company Research £120,000.00 £70,000 £190,000
23 Bank Product Developement / Management £150,000.00 £30,000 £180,000
24 Bank Corporate Banking £128,000.00 £50,000 £178,000
25 Buy side Deal Execution £86,000.00 £90,000 £176,000
26 Buy side Relationship Management £115,000.00 £60,000 £175,000
27 Buy side Product Specialist £110,000.00 £65,000 £175,000
28 Rating agency Data Vendor £115,000.00 £58,000 £173,000
29 Bank Custody £138,000.00 £33,000 £171,000
30 Bank Asset Liability & Management Sales £125,000.00 £44,000 £169,000
31 Bank Coverage / Relationship Management £125,000.00 £42,000 £167,000
32 Buy side Product Development & Marketing £107,000.00 £49,000 £156,000
33 Bank Risk & Actuary £125,000.00 £30,000 £155,000
34 Bank Trade Finance £133,000.00 £19,000 £152,000
35 Buy side Institutional Sales £109,000.00 £43,000 £152,000
36 Bank Asset Finance / Leasing £115,000.00 £36,000 £151,000
37 Buy side Risk & Actuary £118,000.00 £24,000 £142,000
38 Rating agency Rating Analysis £111,000.00 £28,000 £139,000
39 Rating agency Research / Economist £110,000.00 £24,000 £134,000
40 Bank Middle & Back Office £102,000.00 £26,000 £128,000
41 Buy side Middle & Back Office £92,000.00 £20,000 £112,000

