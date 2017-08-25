FTSE 100 7429.01 +0.30%
Friday 25 August 2017 9:23am

Aviva says arrivederci to Banco BPM tie-up as it eyes future growth investments

 
Oliver Gill
Follow Oliver
Related
Invest Edinburgh Talk
Invest Edinburgh Talk Chinese online mobile games developer opens first UK studio
Wasps Photocall
Aviva has sold a number of its international arms during 2017 (Source: Getty)

Aviva today announced it will sell two of its Italian businesses to the country's third largest lender Banco BPM.

The insurance giant will sell its 50 per cent interest in a joint venture Avipop Assicurazioni and wholly-owned subsidiary Avipop Vita.

The chief executive of Aviva international insurance Maurice Tulloch said the sale "will allow us to invest further in our future growth".

The value of the sale is yet to be finalised, Aviva said, and will be released "in due course".

Read more: Aviva grows operating profit for the fourth year in a row

The move ends a bancassurance tie-up between the British insurer and the Italian bank. It contrasts with a recent agreement in the UK where it extended an agreement to sell insurance products through HSBC for another 10 years.

Despite exiting the partnership with BPM, Tulloch insisted the insurer – the seventh largest in Italy – had "momentum" in the country.

He added: "We are now in a good position to grow our business further, with our partners and through digital.”

Aviva said its joint ventures with Unicredit and UBI as well as other Italian operations will be unaffected by today's news.

In May, Aviva sold a 50 per cent stake in its Spanish life and pensions business.

Read more: Aviva sells loss-making Friends Provident for £340m

Tags

Related articles

Aviva grows operating profit for the fourth year in a row
Lucy White
Lucy White | Staff

What will the UK's largest insurers reveal in the coming week?
Oliver Gill
Oliver Gill | Staff

Aviva sells loss-making Friends Provident for £340m
Jasper Jolly
Jasper Jolly | Staff