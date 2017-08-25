Amazon to cut Whole Foods prices this bank holiday

Helen Cahill

Amazon will delight avocado-lovers everywhere this bank holiday by immediately lowering prices on Whole Foods goods when it completes its acquisition of the high-end supermarket on Monday.

The internet giant is bagging Whole Foods, which has nine UK stores, for $13.7bn (£10.7bn) after shareholders at the supermarket approved the $42-a-share offer on Wednesday.

Whole Foods has often been criticised for its outrageously high prices (it has been dubbed by some as "Whole Paycheck"), but Amazon intends to change things by lowering prices on organic bananas, salmon, large brown eggs, and more.

Jeff Wilke, chief executive of AmazonWorldwide Consumer, said: "We're determined to make healthy and organic food affordable for everyone. Everybody should be able to eat Whole Foods Market quality - we will lower prices without compromising Whole Foods Market's long-held commitment to the highest standards."

The technology teams at Amazon are also working to integrate Amazon Prime into Whole Foods' payment system so Prime members can access special deals.

Here's a list of the cut-price items we know about so far:

bananas;

organic avocados;

organic large brown eggs;

organic responsibly-farmed salmon and tilapia;

organic baby kale and baby lettuce;

animal-welfare-rated 85% lean ground beef;

creamy and crunchy almond butter;

organic Gala and Fuji apples;

organic rotisserie chicken;

365 Everyday Value organic butter.

Over time, more savings will be introduced, Amazon said, as it integrates its logistics and merchandising systems with Whole Foods' to bring down costs.