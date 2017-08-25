FTSE 100 7417.94 +0.15%
Friday 25 August 2017 7:37am

Samsung scion guilty of $5m embezzlement and jailed for five years

 
Oliver Gill
Follow Oliver
Related
appScatter Talk
appScatter Talk Demystifying Android's Alternative App Stores
South Korean Parliament Holds Hearing Over Corruption Scandal Around Park's Confidante
The trial of Lee Jae-yong stretched over six months (Source: Getty)

Samsung scion Lee Jae-yong was this morning found guilty of embezzling more than $5m (£3.9m) by a South Korean court and sentenced to five years in prison.

The vice chairman of the tech giant admitted paying a bribe to a close friend of the country's former president Park Geun-hye but denied he asked for any support in return.

The court in Seoul also found that the 49-year-old was guilty of hiding assets abroad and perjury.

Read more: Two Samsung execs stand down amid corruption scandal

There has been anger in South Korea during the six-month trial. The scandal saw the impeachment Park Geun-hye.

Lee, widely known as Jay Y Lee, was effectively the head of the Samsung, the world's largest smartphone manufacturer and denied all the charges. He was facing jail of up to 12 years.

He was accused of donating around £29m to non-profit foundations run by Choi Soon-sil, a close friend of Park, in return for political favours.

Read more: Samsung's back with a big, slick, non-flaming Galaxy Note

Tags

Related articles

Samsung Pay's finally launched in the UK
Lynsey Barber
Lynsey Barber | Staff

Meet the latest (fancier) Nokia smartphone taking on Apple and Samsung
Lynsey Barber
Lynsey Barber | Staff

Samsung's reputation rebounds from scandal ahead of Galaxy Note 8 launch
Stephan Shakespeare
Stephan Shakespeare | Contributor