Samsung scion Lee Jae-yong was this morning found guilty of embezzling more than $5m (£3.9m) by a South Korean court and sentenced to five years in prison.

The vice chairman of the tech giant admitted paying a bribe to a close friend of the country's former president Park Geun-hye but denied he asked for any support in return.

The court in Seoul also found that the 49-year-old was guilty of hiding assets abroad and perjury.

There has been anger in South Korea during the six-month trial. The scandal saw the impeachment Park Geun-hye.

Lee, widely known as Jay Y Lee, was effectively the head of the Samsung, the world's largest smartphone manufacturer and denied all the charges. He was facing jail of up to 12 years.

He was accused of donating around £29m to non-profit foundations run by Choi Soon-sil, a close friend of Park, in return for political favours.

