Bill Esdaile

The Ebor Handicap (3.35pm) is the richest handicap in Europe, and a quick look at past winners shows just how hard it is for punters to predict.

Since 2000, the race has been won by 20/1, 25/1, 33/1, and 100/1 shots.

In fact, only one favourite has come out on top in that time, with Purple Moon winning for Luca Cumani a decade ago at 7/2.

For that reason, I’m looking for value and the first selection that catches my attention is Alan King’s TOP TUG, who won at Goodwood back in May.

Prior to that, he was a very impressive second behind Charlie Appleby’s Frontiersman at Newmarket and also boasts strong form over course and distance, having finished third at York on three occasions.

He ran respectably at Ascot last time out and this step back up in trip will suit him, as will the ever-drying ground following the deluge of rain that hit the track on Wednesday.

This race will have been earmarked as the target since the beginning of the season and I think the 10/1 each-way with 188BET is a fair price.

This is a wide open race and I can’t resist a little each-way play on BATTERSEA, who finished fourth in this race off a mark of 107 12 months ago.

He’s now running off 105, and with David Egan in the saddle the six-year-old is effectively 7lbs lower, so he could prove very well-handicapped.

Roger Varian’s entry disappointed at Ascot on his only appearance this season, but this will have been the target all year and the drop back in trip is sure to suit.

Both yard and jockey have been among the winners of late and the 14/1 available with 188BET looks appealing.

Sir Mark Prescott’s yard is in flying form and it’s no surprise to see Flymetothestars at the top of the market. However, at 6/1, he’s of little interest.

Tony Martin took the prize back to Ireland last year when Heartbreak City breezed home and it would be no surprise to see fellow Irish raider Ivan Grozny go close for Willie Mullins.

Earlier on the card is the very competitive Melrose Handicap (2.25pm), run over the same course and distance as the Ebor.

This race has produced some good winners over the years, including the mighty Mount Athos.

John Gosden has his string in great form, and I think MASTER SINGER will go close despite his defeat at Royal Ascot when heavily backed.

The ground was clearly a bit quick for him on that occasion, and he will appreciate the greater test of stamina at York.

Approximately 250 miles south of York, Goodwood Racecourse is staging the Grosvenor Sport Revival Handicap (2.45pm).

Regular readers will remember me putting up STRAIGHT RIGHT at Newbury last month.

That was his first start for Andrew Balding, and I’m willing to give this colt another chance on what should be better ground.

He was a decent seventh in the Commonwealth Cup in June, finishing behind the likes of Caravaggio and Harry Angel.

Down in class to handicap company at Goodwood, there is no reason not to back him with 188BET, with the yard still on a high after Balding’s fantastic week at Glorious Goodwood.

Pointers Tomorrow

Master Singer e/w 2.25pm York

Straight Right e/w 2.45pm Goodwood

Top Tug e/w 3.35pm York

Battersea e/w 3.35pm York