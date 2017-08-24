Bill Esdaile

FINDING winners at York looks a tough task with plenty of big field puzzles to decipher.

Earlier in the week I was keen on backing Appeared in the opener (1.55pm), but Wednesday's downpour has put me off.

Roger Varian's entry is a force to be reckoned with on very fast ground, but he won't get those conditions here and it would require a monster effort to win off top weight.

Instead, I'm going to chance one with nearly a stone less in the saddle at a massive price.

SPEEDO BOY has shown enough in his last three starts over 10 furlongs to suggest he is worth support up in trip, and don't forget he won a Listed contest in France four starts back.

He looks a massive price at 25/1 with 188BET and can upset his better-fancied rivals.

The City Of York Stakes (3.00pm) is another big field contest and genuine cases can be made for at least half of the field.

Suedois wasn't beaten far in the Lennox Stakes at Goodwood and seems to be rediscovering the form that saw him compete at Group One level last season, but he is pretty short at 6/1.

Trainer David O'Meara has his team firing on all cylinders and I am going to take a chance on the favourite's stablemate SO BELOVED.

He finished second in this contest 12 months ago and was within a blanket of Suedois back in fifth at Goodwood.

At 11/1, he looks terrific each-way value back at a track where we know he goes well.

Finally, it may pay to give KINGS GIFT (4.50pm) another chance with conditions looking ideal and he looks well-handicapped.

Pointers

