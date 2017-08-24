Alys Key

Aurum Holdings is gearing up for a buyout, as different firms circle the parent of several luxury jewellery and watch retailers.

The owner of Goldsmiths and Watches of Switzerland is getting its ducks in a row as it shortlists potential buyers, Sky News reported today. Aurum's private equity owner Apollo Global started scoping out a possible sale back in January when it was also considering a float.

Some of those interested include Clayton Dubilier & Rice, which owns discount retailer B&M, and Searchlight, the owner of Hunter boots.

Bridgepoint and KKR are also both thought to be mulling a bid for the company, which could be worth as much as £600m.

Aurum's brands range from the Royal Warrant holder Mappin and Webb to online retailer Watchshop. The company is set to make a profit of about £60m this year, and last week announced the acquisition of Mayors Jewelers in the US for just over $100m (£78m)

Overseas buyers have recently boosted Aurum's sales, as tourists flock to buy luxury items in the UK due to the weaker pound. Aurum is the biggest retailer of Rolex watches in the UK.

