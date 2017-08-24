Helen Cahill

H&M Group is set to unveil its new approach to retail tomorrow with the launch of its Arket brand in London.

The store on Regent Street will sell clothes for men and women as well as homeware items in a format that is intended to appeal to shoppers looking for more than just products, but want to have a high-end experience while shopping as well.

The brand will add to the Swedish group's current set of retail businesses, which include Cos, & Other Stores, Monki, Weekday, and Cheap Monday.

Read more: H&M sales miss forecast as rival soars

To go beyond the conventional shopping experience, Arket will also house a cafe selling New Nordic food.

The store is laid out sparingly in the style of the Apple store just down the road, serving as both a physical store and a space to exhibit products for online consumers.

H&M Group intends to expand the brand to Brussels, Copenhagen and Munch, targeting consumers who are conscious of environmental issues.

"Besides being a consequence of a focus on the long-lasting in design and production, sustainability has been a primary consideration in developing the Arket brand and naturally incorporated in all processes, from the choice of suppliers and materials to informing customers about how to care for their products," the company said.