FTSE 100 7420.40 +0.51%
Thursday 24 August 2017 5:17pm

H&M Group unveils new vision for retail with opening of Arket brand in London

 
Helen Cahill
Follow Helen
Related
Schroders Talk
Schroders Talk Is it still possible to find value in retail stocks?
The store is a new concept for the Swedish retail group (Source: Arket)

H&M Group is set to unveil its new approach to retail tomorrow with the launch of its Arket brand in London.

The store on Regent Street will sell clothes for men and women as well as homeware items in a format that is intended to appeal to shoppers looking for more than just products, but want to have a high-end experience while shopping as well.

The brand will add to the Swedish group's current set of retail businesses, which include Cos, & Other Stores, Monki, Weekday, and Cheap Monday.

Read more: H&M sales miss forecast as rival soars

To go beyond the conventional shopping experience, Arket will also house a cafe selling New Nordic food.

The store is laid out sparingly in the style of the Apple store just down the road, serving as both a physical store and a space to exhibit products for online consumers.

H&M Group intends to expand the brand to Brussels, Copenhagen and Munch, targeting consumers who are conscious of environmental issues.

"Besides being a consequence of a focus on the long-lasting in design and production, sustainability has been a primary consideration in developing the Arket brand and naturally incorporated in all processes, from the choice of suppliers and materials to informing customers about how to care for their products," the company said.

Related articles

Is it still possible to find value in retail stocks?
Juan Torres Rodriguez
Juan Torres Rodriguez | Schroders

Retail investors get bumper interest pay outs in £85m Tesco redress scheme
Oliver Gill
Oliver Gill | Staff

H&M sales miss forecast as rival soars
Helen Cahill
Helen Cahill | Staff